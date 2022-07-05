Folk art grant selects recipients from Wind River Reservation, Fremont and Platte County

The Wyoming Arts Council announced five pairs of artists that will receive art grants of $3,000.

The Wyoming Arts Council’s Josh Chrysler said such work needs financial support for time and materials.

“The grant is sort of designed both, one, to recognize those people who carry this knowledge, and to honor them for that, but then also to help them pass that knowledge onto others in our community who want to learn those traditions,” he said.

This year has multiple Indigenous artists who will be passing on knowledge about ceremonial rawhide rattle making, hoop dancing, and beaded cradleboard making.

Chrysler said one recipient will be teaching an apprentice how to make wool saddle pads in Dubois.

“So, you'll oftentimes see a lot of traditional art forms come through that are connected to ranching and cowboy lifestyle seems like saddle making or leather work ride braiding.”

The Folk Art Mentoring grant started in 2005 and panelists who reviewed the applications included a master bladesmith, tribal historic preservation officer and a folk life specialist.

The winners are Anita Thatcher and Frank Scott in Dubois, Darrell Lonebear Sr. and Darrell Lonebear Jr. in Fort Washakie, Eric Hannig and Adonis Sheeley in Wheatland, Jasmine Pickner Bell and Aloysia Bell in Riverton, and Marcus Dewey and Veronica Miller in Arapahoe.