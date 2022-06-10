Dubois rodeo starts this weekend, and organizers say event is growing

The Dubois Rodeo starts this weekend and will go until August 19th. The event has been making improvements to the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena for the last few years to accommodate the growing crowds.

Katie Becker, co-director of the Dubois Rodeo Association, said the new additions are everything from LED lights to new bucking chutes.

“It's [the rodeo] getting bigger all the time. We did get some more bleachers this year, we got a new sound system. From grants that we've applied for, we are getting some new bucking chutes. So, we've been doing some improvements to the facilities,” she said.

Becker said Dubois attracts around six to eight hundred people per weekend from people all over Wyoming. This includes the guest and dude ranches from around Dubois and Jackson.

She said that there are a number of rodeo events happening every weekend.

“Saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, bull riding tiedown calf reopen breakaway roping, and team roping. And then we do a dude ranch event where we kind of have a dude ranch ribbon pull. The dude ranchers and guest ranchers in town can enter.” she said.