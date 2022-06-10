© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Arts & Culture

Dubois rodeo starts this weekend, and organizers say event is growing

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published June 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM MDT
dubois rodeo bull entries.jpg
Roger Dill
/
Dubois Friday Night Rodeo 2021, Bulls Galore Night.

The Dubois Rodeo starts this weekend and will go until August 19th. The event has been making improvements to the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena for the last few years to accommodate the growing crowds.

Katie Becker, co-director of the Dubois Rodeo Association, said the new additions are everything from LED lights to new bucking chutes.

“It's [the rodeo] getting bigger all the time. We did get some more bleachers this year, we got a new sound system. From grants that we've applied for, we are getting some new bucking chutes. So, we've been doing some improvements to the facilities,” she said.

Becker said Dubois attracts around six to eight hundred people per weekend from people all over Wyoming. This includes the guest and dude ranches from around Dubois and Jackson.

She said that there are a number of rodeo events happening every weekend.

“Saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, bull riding tiedown calf reopen breakaway roping, and team roping. And then we do a dude ranch event where we kind of have a dude ranch ribbon pull. The dude ranchers and guest ranchers in town can enter.” she said.

Becker said that grants supporting the Dubois Rodeo’s improvements are the Wyoming Community Foundation, Wyoming Business Council, TAD Grants, Never Sweat Rec Board, and the Opportunity Shop in Dubois.

Arts & Culture
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner