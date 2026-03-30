According to WPR, the Forest Service is hiring 2,000 seasonals a year after historic DOGE cuts. What impact do you feel the Forest Service has on the Wyoming economy?
According to WPR, the Forest Service is hiring 2,000 seasonals a year after historic DOGE cuts.
“What impact do you feel the Forest Service has on the Wyoming economy?”
Related stories: Forest Service is hiring 2,000 seasonals a year after historic DOGE cuts
Yellowstone Park, Arnold Hague and the Birth of National Forests | WyoHistory.org .