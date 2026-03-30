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According to WPR, the Forest Service is hiring 2,000 seasonals a year after historic DOGE cuts. What impact do you feel the Forest Service has on the Wyoming economy?

Wyoming Public Radio
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:44 AM MDT

According to WPR, the Forest Service is hiring 2,000 seasonals a year after historic DOGE cuts.

  “What impact do you feel the Forest Service has on the Wyoming economy?”

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Yellowstone Park, Arnold Hague and the Birth of National Forests | WyoHistory.org .