'Kpop Demon Hunters': Meet the man behind the film's chart-topping soundtrack

Ian Eisendrath is the man behind the music of the film “KPop Demon Hunters.” As executive music producer of the film, he worked from the story’s conception to make the music stand out and tell a story.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Eisendrath about working with top K-pop performers and producers to create the film’s history-making, chart-topping soundtrack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR