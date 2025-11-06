'Rehab: An American Scandal' explores how treatment fails those with addiction
As the opioid crisis grew in the United States, so did the number of centers for addiction treatment. But as investigative reporter Shoshana Walter writes in a new book, many of these centers fail to meet the needs of those with addictions and suffer from a lack of oversight.
Walter joins host Deborah Becker to talk about “Rehab: An American Scandal.” Walter also recommends people seeking help to use a government resource for finding treatment centers.
Book excerpt: ‘Rehab: An American Scandal’
By Shoshana Walter
Excerpted from “Rehab: An American Scandal” by Shoshana Walter. Copyright © 2025 by Shoshana Walter. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
