'Great British Bake Off' judge Paul Hollywood on new 'Celebrate' cookbook and American bakers
“The Great British Bake Off” judge, baker and author Paul Hollywood‘s latest cookbook is one he calls “self-indulgent.” It’s a collection of his favorite recipes, aptly titled “Celebrate.”
Hollywood is known for his admonitions against the “soggy bottom” (the death knell for a pie crust), the ‘Hollywood handshake’ (reserved for the most accomplished baking feats), his piercing blue eyes, and equally piercing critiques. He packs his new cookbook full of sweet and savory bakes, aimed at bakers of all abilities. The goal, he said, is to get families together to bake and celebrate without judgment.
By Paul Hollywood
Chocolate fudge cake
Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
