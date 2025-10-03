Around Wyoming, Friday, October 3

A Torrington Police Department communications officer has been recognized. The Torrington Telegram reports Heather Kraus received the rare Stork Pin after guiding a successful home birth over the phone. Labor happened quickly, and the baby was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and body twice. Through it all, Kraus gave direction to the mother and grandmother to successfully unwrap the baby and encourage him to breathe, all while updating incoming EMS personnel. The baby is reportedly thriving.

A group of Lander kids are zipping around on their own, thanks to some local middle and high schoolers. The Lander Journal reports the robotics club helped create custom go-karts for kids with disabilities. The project started at the beginning of summer and recently culminated in a pizza party and go-kart obstacle course. The robotics club isn’t done yet, though. They’re working on an app to allow parents to have some control over the go-karts remotely.

Another robotics club’s nonprofit has taken its first steps. The Powell Tribune reports SSB Robotics is a spinoff of a local high school’s team. Their goal is to support budding and rural teams in Wyoming and beyond. They recently shipped a 3D printer to a group in Armenia, and will help four more teams with mentorship and other resources.