Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 2

A Powell farmer is helping keep his family and a few locals working, even when hard to find parts break. The Powell Tribune reports Rick Stroh bought an old combine header a few years ago and was warned that the manufacturer was no longer in existence. So, he did some searching in town and found Alex Baker. The fellow farmer does some 3D printing as a hobby. He was able to recreate all of the hundreds of needed pieces for Stroh’s combine. Baker keeps his own farm going with 3-D printed parts, too.

Hot Springs County has rededicated a monument to the pioneer days. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports the Yates-Roberts Ferry Crossing at the Bighorn River recognizes the people who have gone before us to blaze trails and open transportation lanes for progress in the U.S. and Wyoming. The previous monument had started to show its age.

A Newcastle church recently celebrated a big anniversary. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Christ Episcopal Church is believed to be the town’s oldest congregation. It just celebrated its 135th year.