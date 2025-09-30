Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 30

A regularly scheduled protest, and its counter-protest, took a break from the hostilities and broke bread together instead. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports nearly every weekend since President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Joe Ramirez has organized in front of the state Capitol. A regular group of counter-protestors, led by Donnie Crerar, soon emerged. But during an escalating argument at a recent one, Crerar and protestor Dillon Williams suddenly realized each other’s humanity. The two apologized and acknowledged they have a lot of shared values. Crerar ended up ordering pizza for everyone, and they ate together, right in front of the Capitol. The protests will continue, but the groups agreed to try to protest better and to try to come together on the issues they do agree on.

A Mexican band made its U.S. debut recently in Jackson. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports La China Sonidera brought modern cumbia music to the Center for the Arts. The Center worked for two years to get visas for the entire group. The band also visited the local elementary school and put on an art exhibit.

And, according to website ChicksX, Wyoming is the second spookiest state in America.