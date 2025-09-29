Around Wyoming, Monday, September 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 30, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention concluded at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne. The state constitution had been unanimously approved. On October 1, 1958, Former President Harry Truman spoke at a Democratic fundraising dinner in Cheyenne. Ten years later, on October 1, 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 3, 1882, the newspaper The Cheyenne Leader commented on the brand-new, $64,000 Ames Monument that it lacked the grand appearance that so much money ought to buy. On October 3, 1958, over 150 children competed for prizes in eight divisions at the Hula Hoop contest, sponsored by the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce. On October 3, 1970, I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction opened. On October 4, 1882, the Wyoming Game Protective Association was organized, though it did little beyond forming. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted to incorporate.