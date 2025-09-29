© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:45 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 30, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention concluded at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne. The state constitution had been unanimously approved. On October 1, 1958, Former President Harry Truman spoke at a Democratic fundraising dinner in Cheyenne. Ten years later, on October 1, 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 3, 1882, the newspaper The Cheyenne Leader commented on the brand-new, $64,000 Ames Monument that it lacked the grand appearance that so much money ought to buy. On October 3, 1958, over 150 children competed for prizes in eight divisions at the Hula Hoop contest, sponsored by the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce. On October 3, 1970, I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction opened. On October 4, 1882, the Wyoming Game Protective Association was organized, though it did little beyond forming. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted to incorporate.
