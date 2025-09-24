Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 24

Douglas High School cross country runners recently kicked it up a notch, with all 14 setting new personal best times. The Douglas Budget reports just two weeks into the season, the team ran at Buffalo. Coaches say it was a perfect combination of great training, cool weather, a favorable course, and tough competition, mixed with grit and heart, that pushed the entire program to a new level.

A WWII veteran recently kicked off a Basin high school’s military appreciation day football game. The Basin Republican Rustler reports John Gibler (gib-uh-ler) flipped the coin to start Riverside High School’s game. Gibler went to school in Basin until he was drafted partway through his senior year. He was stationed in Korea.

A Casper resident recently found his lucky numbers. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Jerry Ragsdale purchased his second ever Powerball ticket while traveling for work in Rock Springs. That whim turned into a $2 million cash out. Ragsdale said he’ll use the money to set up college funds for his two teenage daughters, pay off his house, and invest in the oil and gas industry.

And, according to GamingToday.com, Wyoming has the second most devoted college sports fans in the country.