Around Wyoming, Friday, September 19

A Wyoming conservationist has bested his grandfather’s legacy. WyoFile reports Rob Wallace was instrumental in preserving the Kelly Parcel in Grand Teton National Park. Eighty-three years before, his grandfather, George Brimmer, had been a key player in protecting the area that became Jackson’s Town Square. Wallace conserved 638.91 more acres than his grandfather.

A new scholarship created by Central Wyoming College will help aspiring culinary students while honoring a Jackson restaurateur. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Kelly Krause died last year in a ski accident. His wife started an endowment in his name. It’s been matched by the state of Wyoming, and the interest from the account will fund students at CWC for culinary arts and hospitality management.

A Spanish teacher at Cheyenne East High School has been honored with a national award. The National Education Association Foundation has given Mason Magagna the Travelers Award for Teaching Excellence. He’s been recognized for excellence in the classroom, leadership in the teaching profession, community engagement, and commitment to expanding opportunities for all.