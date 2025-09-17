© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:58 AM MDT

A new statue is helping bring justice and honor to the victims of a historic massacre. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it commemorates the 140th anniversary of the Rock Springs Chinese Massacre, when white miners brutally attacked their fellow Chinese diggers. The seven-foot-tall bronze Chinese miner stands among the ruins of the town’s destroyed Chinatown. He’s holding pieces of a ceremonial dragon flag.

Four Sheridan High School graduates have been awarded the highest degree possible from the National FFA Organization. The Sheridan Press reports Payten Martineau, Autumn Paustian, Amy Peldo, and Jhett West earned the American FFA Degree for their efforts while involved with the organization in high school.

Pancake lovers rejoice! University of Wyoming researchers have found there may be some toothsome benefits to maple syrup. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team found naturally occurring chemical compounds in maple wood, sap, and syrup that suppress cavity-causing bacteria. They also work on the bacteria that cause listeria. The team cautions, though, that most syrup has enough sugar to counteract the cavity-fighting benefits, but they’re cooking up some products to take advantage of the compounds in the sticky stuff.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
