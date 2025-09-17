Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 17

A new statue is helping bring justice and honor to the victims of a historic massacre. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it commemorates the 140th anniversary of the Rock Springs Chinese Massacre, when white miners brutally attacked their fellow Chinese diggers. The seven-foot-tall bronze Chinese miner stands among the ruins of the town’s destroyed Chinatown. He’s holding pieces of a ceremonial dragon flag.

Four Sheridan High School graduates have been awarded the highest degree possible from the National FFA Organization. The Sheridan Press reports Payten Martineau, Autumn Paustian, Amy Peldo, and Jhett West earned the American FFA Degree for their efforts while involved with the organization in high school.

Pancake lovers rejoice! University of Wyoming researchers have found there may be some toothsome benefits to maple syrup. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team found naturally occurring chemical compounds in maple wood, sap, and syrup that suppress cavity-causing bacteria. They also work on the bacteria that cause listeria. The team cautions, though, that most syrup has enough sugar to counteract the cavity-fighting benefits, but they’re cooking up some products to take advantage of the compounds in the sticky stuff.