Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:25 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size. On September 16, 1988, Casper native and Cincinnati Red Tom Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On September 17, 1944, it was reported that a cat had saved a LaGrange girl from a coiled rattlesnake. The next year, on September 17, 1945, Casper College opened. It was Wyoming’s first community college. On September 18, 1893, Capt. William Kieffer and others climbed the Grand Teton. Six years later, they claimed to have been the ones who made the first ascent. Who actually did is disputed. On September 19, 1867, The Cheyenne Leader became the first paper published in Cheyenne.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on September 14, 1973, a university student attorney program was approved. It would provide students with free legal advice for civil and criminal matters by a designated attorney. The program was going to be available to students the next semester.
Ivy Engel
Ivy Engel
