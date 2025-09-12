© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, September 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:59 AM MDT

Jacksonites have a friendly new guy to help them keep safety in mind. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a 15-foot-tall “barrel man” has popped up on the edge of the Teton County Fairgrounds. Topped with a yellow trash can lid hat and with large traffic barrel legs, the friendly giant was built by an anonymous public works employee. He currently carries a sign reminding everyone to “Have a safe day!” But the builder could see him holding a variety of signs in the future.

The Greybull Livestock Auction barn is coming back to life. The Greybull Standard reports it’s been closed and changed hands a few times since the late ‘90s. But when Chad and Amber Friend from Indiana visited town, he fell in love with it, and the old sale barn. About four years ago, they bought a house to renovate and Chad made his new dream come true by purchasing the barn. They’re working to restore it before they open it up again for auctions.

The show America’s Best Restaurants recently visited Johnny J’s Diner in Casper. The Casper Star Tribune reports they filmed early this month but haven’t released an air date yet.

And, according to Betway, Yellowstone National Park is the third most popular natural wonder in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel