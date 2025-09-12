Around Wyoming, Friday, September 12

Jacksonites have a friendly new guy to help them keep safety in mind. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a 15-foot-tall “barrel man” has popped up on the edge of the Teton County Fairgrounds. Topped with a yellow trash can lid hat and with large traffic barrel legs, the friendly giant was built by an anonymous public works employee. He currently carries a sign reminding everyone to “Have a safe day!” But the builder could see him holding a variety of signs in the future.

The Greybull Livestock Auction barn is coming back to life. The Greybull Standard reports it’s been closed and changed hands a few times since the late ‘90s. But when Chad and Amber Friend from Indiana visited town, he fell in love with it, and the old sale barn. About four years ago, they bought a house to renovate and Chad made his new dream come true by purchasing the barn. They’re working to restore it before they open it up again for auctions.

The show America’s Best Restaurants recently visited Johnny J’s Diner in Casper. The Casper Star Tribune reports they filmed early this month but haven’t released an air date yet.

And, according to Betway, Yellowstone National Park is the third most popular natural wonder in the country.