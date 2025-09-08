Around Wyoming, Monday, September 8

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 7, 1941, a Rawlins man announced that wool from 26 sheep was needed to outfit one soldier. On September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for Capitol construction. On September 9, 1935, a man got into an accident in Meeteetse and claimed he had swallowed a silver dollar. He was instead charged with intoxication. On September 10, 1880, the first business in Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. On September 10, 1897, the first bicycle made in Wyoming was assembled in Cheyenne. On September 11, 1939, a special train traveled from Cheyenne to Douglas for the last day of the State Fair. Round-trip tickets cost $3.75. That’s $85.92 today. The first state election was held on September 12, 1890. On September 12, 1922, a woman displayed a horsewhip in court in Cheyenne as a way to punish her husband. She was disarmed.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on September 12, 1887, instruction officially began for the first class enrolled at UW.