Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, August 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:02 AM MDT

Sheridan teens are traveling the state to share anti-human trafficking resources and information. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports members of Uprising’s Youth Empowerment Program made a trip to Sweetwater County to discuss how human trafficking affects young people. The group is also sharing conversations on social media with members of agencies involved in spotting and stopping human trafficking.

Cheyenne has a new place for kids to play and connect. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Mel and Feliciana Turner know how remote and unconnected Wyoming can feel, especially in the winter. So, they started Interaction Amusement Experience. It has about 350 projector games to play. They’re cast on the floor or walls while players interact directly with the projections. The Turners hope it can become a safe place for kids to play and connect.

The Wyoming Office of Tourism’s executive director has won a national award. Diane Shober was named the 2025 State Tourism Director of the Year by her industry peers. The award recognizes excellence in marketing, promotion, and individual leadership within the honoree’s state. Shober is set to retire at the end of this year after more than two decades.
