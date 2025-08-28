© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:13 AM MDT

A group of Casper women has been working for over a decade to give comfort to women who have mastectomies or lumpectomies to remove breast cancer tissue. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bosom Buddies of Wyoming hand-knits breast prostheses to replace the lost tissue. Traditional ones can be uncomfortable for some patients and pricey. Bosom Buddies are free for anyone who requests one, or a pair, and have been shipped across the country and to Canada.

One hundred and forty Ugandan children are going to school, thanks to some Sheridanites. The Sheridan Press reports Anita Schamber and Janis DeVore lead Uganda Partners in Christ. The organization has built a four room school with a playground in an impoverished area of Uganda. It also provides sewing machines to sew uniforms and purses for reusable menstrual products.

A Sundance restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants. The Sundance Times reports the Longhorn Saloon & Grill will be filming tomorrow for an episode that will be highlighted on the show’s YouTube channel and social media.

And Doug and Shano Uhrig of Rock Springs recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Congratulations!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
