Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:04 AM MDT

The Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility in Cheyenne has been inducted into the National Historic Landmarks registry. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the state historic site controlled one of the most destructive nuclear weapons ever built by the U.S. during the Cold War era.

The Yoder Fire Department will be able to buy new equipment thanks to a national grant. The Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program awarded $10,000 to 150 volunteer fire departments nationwide. The program is run through State Farm and the National Volunteer Fire Council.

A Converse County park has some spiffy new infrastructure thanks to a surprising source. WyoFile reports Ayers Natural Bridge needed new playground equipment, picnic tables, and grills, but money was hard to come by. Then, Park Caretaker Christy Smith got an unexpected email. The Great Outdoors Fund and Occidental Petroleum wanted to pay for work at the park. Over a couple days, crews and volunteers installed $100,000 worth of new infrastructure.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the eighth hardest working state in the country.
