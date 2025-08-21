© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:41 AM MDT

A Jackson immigrant has launched his dream. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Celestino Avila is from small town, Mexico. He’s worked for several Jackson construction companies and has now started his own. Avila says employing people looking for work has been rewarding, and he hopes to be an example for other Latino immigrants in the community.

Veterans with disabilities recently got to try their hand at adaptive sports. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System partnered with Adaptive Adventures to host an event at Curt Gowdy State Park. The team had equipment for a wide range of disabilities and sports to help veterans regain their confidence.

A former Kelly Walsh High School principal has been named a distinguished alumnus by his alma mater. The Casper Star Tribune reports Brad Diller was recognized by the Durand Area High School for his dedicated service. He taught for 10 years in K-12 special education and spent 29 years in school administration on top of coaching a variety of youth sports.

And, according to Bety, Wyoming is the most esports enthusiastic state in the country.
