© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:47 AM MDT

The recent renovations at the Wyoming State Capitol building have received an award. Cap City News reports the National Academy of Construction recognized it with a special achievement award for innovation, safety, and sustainability during construction. The project hit several snags, including a projected cost overrun of more than $50 million. But it ended up coming in $1 million under budget. That change, along with the general success of the project, netted the award.

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources was also recognized. Two national park and recreation associations presented the Finalist Award in the National Gold Medal Award Program for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This is the second time in a row Wyoming State Parks has been named.

Two State Parks employees have also received awards. Shoshone District Manager Kyle Bernis was named the National Association for Interpretation Heartland Region's Distinguished Interpretive Manager. And Big Horn District Interpretive Ranger Katie Singleton was named Outstanding New Interpreter.

And, according to Eton Venture Services, Wyoming is the sixth best state for job seekers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel