Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 20

The recent renovations at the Wyoming State Capitol building have received an award. Cap City News reports the National Academy of Construction recognized it with a special achievement award for innovation, safety, and sustainability during construction. The project hit several snags, including a projected cost overrun of more than $50 million. But it ended up coming in $1 million under budget. That change, along with the general success of the project, netted the award.

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources was also recognized. Two national park and recreation associations presented the Finalist Award in the National Gold Medal Award Program for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This is the second time in a row Wyoming State Parks has been named.

Two State Parks employees have also received awards. Shoshone District Manager Kyle Bernis was named the National Association for Interpretation Heartland Region's Distinguished Interpretive Manager. And Big Horn District Interpretive Ranger Katie Singleton was named Outstanding New Interpreter.

And, according to Eton Venture Services, Wyoming is the sixth best state for job seekers.