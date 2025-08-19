© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:23 AM MDT

A University of Wyoming volleyball player is now playing for more than just herself and her team. WyoSports reports Jennifer Winter’s mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer recently. Now, Winter is playing every game in honor of her mom. In support, the team has held a blood drive in her honor and one of their games will be pancreatic cancer awareness themed.

A national team of wildland firefighters and support personnel are helping with a massive wildfire in Arizona. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team includes four people from Wyoming who are battling the Dragon Bravo Fire that started on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Wyoming has a new top trucker. The Riverton Ranger reports Stanley Soule of Shoshone has logged more than two million miles in his three plus decades of trucking. He’s earned both the Wyoming Trucker of the Quarter and of the Year awards with his clean safety record and reputation as a mentor to early career drivers.

And, according to EDGE Fall Protection LLC, Wyoming has the highest percentage of trails that are rated as difficult in the U.S. Just under 41% of trails are ranked that way.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel