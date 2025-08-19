Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 19

A University of Wyoming volleyball player is now playing for more than just herself and her team. WyoSports reports Jennifer Winter’s mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer recently. Now, Winter is playing every game in honor of her mom. In support, the team has held a blood drive in her honor and one of their games will be pancreatic cancer awareness themed.

A national team of wildland firefighters and support personnel are helping with a massive wildfire in Arizona. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team includes four people from Wyoming who are battling the Dragon Bravo Fire that started on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Wyoming has a new top trucker. The Riverton Ranger reports Stanley Soule of Shoshone has logged more than two million miles in his three plus decades of trucking. He’s earned both the Wyoming Trucker of the Quarter and of the Year awards with his clean safety record and reputation as a mentor to early career drivers.

And, according to EDGE Fall Protection LLC, Wyoming has the highest percentage of trails that are rated as difficult in the U.S. Just under 41% of trails are ranked that way.