Around Wyoming, Monday, August 18

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 17, 1964, Lady Bird Johnson dedicated the new Flaming Gorge Reservoir on a stop at Green River on a western tour. On August 19, 1843, explorer John C. Fremont reported finding coal in rabbit burrows in a gap in the hills near Ham Fork of the Green River. It was the first recorded discovery of the mineral in what is now Wyoming. On August 19, 1947, Casper, the Central Wyoming Fair and Stock Show, and the State of Wyoming vied for new honors as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World” after newlyweds from LA won a week’s honeymoon staying in Casper. On August 20, 1886, U.S. Army Capt. Moses Harris arrived in Yellowstone with a company of cavalry to help run and protect the brand new park. On August 21, 1958, Mr. and Mrs. Don Beason and their three sons from Elk City, KS, were chosen to be Upton Tourists of the Week. Sponsored by the Weston County Cow Belles, they received a tour of Wyatt Ranch. On August 22, 1912, the first theater in Casper that was built exclusively for film opened.