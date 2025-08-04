© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:59 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 4, 1879, future Wyoming lawman Frank Canton escaped from the Huntsville penitentiary in Texas and ran away to Wyoming. On August 4, 1959, a United Air Lines Douglas DC-8 Jet Mainliner practiced “touch-and-go” landings at the Casper airport. The largest commercial aircraft at the time was preparing for its September launch into air service. This was before United had a commercial flight into and out of Casper. On August 6, 1887, a woman in Crook County was granted two divorces on the same day. On August 6, 1926, an orphan from Missouri was dropped off in Kaycee by a motorist. A local family took him in. On August 8, 1929, a man advertised in the Sunday papers looking for a bride. He had to be wed by September 15 to inherit a fortune. No word on if anyone took him up on it. On August 9, 1936, Evanston resident Payson Spaulding was awarded the safest driver in Wyoming after a statewide contest.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 7, 1939, Dean of Men B.C. Daly wrote a letter to President Crane to share that “common” dining rooms were inadvisable since men and women had different diets. He had just finished a trip to visit other universities to learn about dorm and cafeteria trends.
