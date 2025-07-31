Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 31

Five Sheridan High School SkillsUSA students recently returned from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports all of them placed in the top 20 of their categories. Brody Leersen finished second in cabinetmaking. He ended up being one of just three competitors who completed the project in the timeframe they were given.

A Carlile cowboy has shot to the top of his newfound passion. The Gillette News Record reports Chaz Dewey grew up steer riding, but was never really into it. Then he rode a bronc the summer before his high school freshman year and fell in love. He was unable to compete for his first year with Central Wyoming College. But he had one year of eligibility left at the National Little Britches Rodeo. He rode bareback bronc all the way to first place.

A former University of Wyoming basketball guard was tapped to play in the NBA Summer League. Hunter Maldonado joined the Indiana Pacers to earn 13th place out of 30 teams.

And, according to digital marketing agency TDM Agency, Wyoming’s favorite kind of hot dog is a Korean dog. It’s deep fried in sweet rice batter and often filled with mozzarella or french fries.