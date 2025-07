/ Friends enjoy time together in a bar. (Maskot/Getty Images)

A 2024 Gallup Poll found that 1 in 5 American adults report feeling lonely every single day.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Danielle Bayard Jackson, relational health expert and author, for her tips and strategies on how to form friendships from scratch and why it’s completely normal to cycle through friends.

