/ (L-R) Nick Wheeler and Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the Fandom Party at SDCC 2025 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fandom)

When The All-American Rejects started a house party tour earlier this year, the band’s goal was to get back to their roots to promote their first new music in 10 years. But now they say their mission has become more than that, as they advocate for young artists.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with lead singer Tyson Ritter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

