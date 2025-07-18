© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:15 AM MDT

A Sheridan High School band director and graduate both made the trip to Washington, D.C. recently to advocate for music education. The Sheridan Press reports Chad Rose and Samantha Osborne joined the National Association for Music Education’s conference and learned more about music education teacher retention and recruitment.

Two Gillette College athletes won awards at the College National Finals Rodeo. The Gillette News Record reports Cooper Filipek took three times to qualify, but after the four rides, his total of 325 points was more than enough to take home first place in bareback riding. Haiden Thompson placed seventh in breakaway roping and 14th in goat tying. She won the women’s all-around competition by scoring a total of 250 points in the two events combined. Brylee Grubb finished second in the Women’s Rookie of the Year award. And, overall, the women’s team took third out of 35 teams, and the men’s took eighth out of 56 teams.

And a Wilson resident had a surprise on their doorbell camera recently. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a family group of four mountain lions wandered across the flagstone and manicured lawn in the front yard.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.