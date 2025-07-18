Around Wyoming, Friday, July 18

A Sheridan High School band director and graduate both made the trip to Washington, D.C. recently to advocate for music education. The Sheridan Press reports Chad Rose and Samantha Osborne joined the National Association for Music Education’s conference and learned more about music education teacher retention and recruitment.

Two Gillette College athletes won awards at the College National Finals Rodeo. The Gillette News Record reports Cooper Filipek took three times to qualify, but after the four rides, his total of 325 points was more than enough to take home first place in bareback riding. Haiden Thompson placed seventh in breakaway roping and 14th in goat tying. She won the women’s all-around competition by scoring a total of 250 points in the two events combined. Brylee Grubb finished second in the Women’s Rookie of the Year award. And, overall, the women’s team took third out of 35 teams, and the men’s took eighth out of 56 teams.

And a Wilson resident had a surprise on their doorbell camera recently. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a family group of four mountain lions wandered across the flagstone and manicured lawn in the front yard.