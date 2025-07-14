© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Highway Patrol in Florida allowed to enforce immigration crackdown

WBUR
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:32 AM MDT

Across the country, sweeping immigration enforcement is taking many forms, including traffic and highway stops. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol is now authorized to conduct immigration enforcement. The Trump administration says these types of partnerships are vital to carrying out mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. For many migrants, the crackdown on roadways has led to new ways of getting around.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.