Around Wyoming, Monday, July 14

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 13, 1922, a Sheridan man was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary for “seduction.” We assume he was successful. On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie. On July 17, 1913, snow fell in Hartville. On July 17, 1935, two Lingle residents were struck by lightning on a calm, slightly cloudy day. Neither were injured. On July 17, 1983, the Casper Troopers performed at the inaugural United States Football League championship game in Denver. On July 18, 1908, the first passenger train of the 45-mile Saratoga and Encampment Railway ran. On July 19, 1867, Fort Fetterman was established near present-day Douglas, where the Bozeman Trail broke north from the Oregon Trail. On July 19, 1877, Union Pacific workers William Reed and William Carlin wrote to Yale paleontologist Othniel Marsh announcing their discovery of huge fossil bones at Como Bluff. It started Wyoming’s first dinosaur rush.