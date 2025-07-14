© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:06 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 13, 1922, a Sheridan man was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary for “seduction.” We assume he was successful. On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie. On July 17, 1913, snow fell in Hartville. On July 17, 1935, two Lingle residents were struck by lightning on a calm, slightly cloudy day. Neither were injured. On July 17, 1983, the Casper Troopers performed at the inaugural United States Football League championship game in Denver. On July 18, 1908, the first passenger train of the 45-mile Saratoga and Encampment Railway ran. On July 19, 1867, Fort Fetterman was established near present-day Douglas, where the Bozeman Trail broke north from the Oregon Trail. On July 19, 1877, Union Pacific workers William Reed and William Carlin wrote to Yale paleontologist Othniel Marsh announcing their discovery of huge fossil bones at Como Bluff. It started Wyoming’s first dinosaur rush.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.