From hippies to techies, Stewart Brand is the 20th century's top "influencer"

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierRachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 11, 2025 at 8:35 AM MDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour's "Prophets of Technology: The OG influencers"

Stewart Brand inspired a generation of hippies and coders, including Steve Jobs. With his finger on the pulse, Brand helped build the future we live in.

About Stewart Brand

Stewart Brand is the founder of the Whole Earth Catalog and co-founder of The Long Now Foundation, The Well and Revive & Restore.

He is the author of The Media Lab: Inventing the Future at MIT, How Buildings Learn, The Clock of the Long Now: Time and Responsibility and II Cybernetic Frontiers. His latest book, Maintenance: Of Everything will be released later this year.

Brand has given many TED talks, including "The Long Now" and "The dawn of de-extinction. Are you ready?"

The film and podcast, We Are As Gods, chronicles Brand's life and legacy.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
