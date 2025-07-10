Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 10

A Douglas woman is helping bring awareness to a rare syndrome. The Douglas Budget reports Alexandria Evans’ hand started moving on its own when she was in middle school. It was a movement she couldn’t necessarily control. Then, as she got older, she started having grand mal seizures. Doctors didn’t know what was causing it. Now, Evans is 21 and, through TikTok, discovered that what she has is Sunflower Syndrome. It’s a rare kind of epilepsy that’s sensitive to light. Evans is now trying to spread the word so others who may have it can be better informed.

A Jackson runner is helping raise money for cancer, one step at a time. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Michael Glover has run over 70 marathons. This year, he also ran in the Boston Marathon for the 20th year in a row. During that race, Glover helped raise money for cancer research as part of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge. He estimates that to date, he’s raised at least $100,000 for it.

One restaurant in Cody has had a familiar face for over 40 years. The Cody Enterprise reports Sue Williams was one of the first hires at Grannies 43 years ago. She’s been waitressing ever since, and has customers from all over the world who keep in touch and come to visit her.