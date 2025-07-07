Around Wyoming, Monday, July 7

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 6, 1922, seven gamblers were arrested in the deputy sheriff’s garage in Yoder. On July 7, 1886, electric street lights turned on in Laramie. On July 8, 1871, Evanston’s first school opened. It was above a saloon. On July 8, 1947, the Wyoming railroad was named as one of the most curvaceous in the country. On July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. On July 9, 1934, the first radio station in Sheridan began broadcasting. Its call letters were KWYO, and it’s still operating, making it the second oldest radio station in the state. On July 10, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. On July 11, 1931, Dayton and Ranchester got electricity. On July 12, 1960, Wyoming’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed for John F. Kennedy to win the presidential nomination.