Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 3

A new mural has been unveiled in Sheridan. The Sheridan Press reports Grinnell Plaza used to have a mural of the town’s most prominent founders, but it was starting to show its age. The artwork was taken down and is in storage while a committee figures out its next home. A new mural by local artists Joel Ostlind and Lisa Norman took its place recently. It features lifesize charcoal-style sketches of horses and riders.

Wyoming’s very own mermaid is trying to make people a little more comfortable with the water and raise awareness for conservation. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports MauRena Scott had always wanted to be a mermaid. After a small stroke left her unable to move her right side, she got in touch with a professional mermaid to learn more about how it worked. It took her two years, but she got control of her right side again and learned how to hold her breath for 45 seconds. She trained with that same professional mermaid and now does events around Wyoming.

Rock Springs residents got to take part in a historic photo shoot. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Amelia Earhart stopped in town in 1931. A modern day photographer recreated the photo from that day with locals and two female pilots who stopped by on their way to an air race.