Justice Department supports Wyoming’s proof of citizenship voting law in statement of interest

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:20 PM MDT
Secretary Gray, who championed HB 156 before it became law, speaks at a Freedom Caucus press conference before the last session.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has its eyes on a Wyoming lawsuit. The DOJ filed a statement of interest Tuesday in the Equality State Policy Center’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his enforcement of a new voting law.

The two rules in question became effective yesterday. They lay the foundation for requirements to vote, such as proof of residency in the state for at least 30 days.

In a press release, the DOJ said these laws will “prohibit non-citizen voting and ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots.”

Previously, Pres. Trump issued an executive order supporting efforts to enforce election security.

A statement of interest lets the courts and the public know how the DOJ is thinking about the case but the department will not actively defend or support either side.

Secretary of State Gray has previously asked a judge to dismiss the case.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
