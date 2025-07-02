Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 2

A Wyoming wolf came remarkably close to being the oldest wild wolf on record. WyoFile reports Wolf 840M was collared when he was just a yearling. He lived in an area where wolf trapping was allowed, but he was savvy and managed to avoid them and the cameras that biologists put out. The animal lived for 13 years and a few months, only narrowly missing out on the “oldest” title, which an Idaho wolf holds at 13 years, nine months.

A Carbon County sheriff is running his first marathon, but it’s not just about him. The Rawlins Times reports Alex Bakken will take on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail Marathon in August. For every mile he runs, his goal is to raise at least $100 for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, totaling more than $2,600. This will be the first time Bakken runs more than a 5k.

Sweetwater County School District #2 has received two awards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Healthy Meals Incentives Recognition Award was given for the improved nutritional quality of the district’s school meals. And the Innovation in the Preparation of School Meals Award recognizes the district’s new menu items prepared from scratch using local products or USDA food.

And, according to Rugs Direct, Wyomingites rank second in the nation for interest in buying a house.