© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Lying, cheating, stealing: How far will AI go to get its job done?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2025 at 9:47 AM MDT

Top artificial intelligence companies have recently discovered their programs will lie, cheat and steal if it might help. OpenAI and Anthropic have reported incidents of blackmail and bizarre behavior during research trials testing how AI models handle having more autonomy than the typical chatbot role.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.