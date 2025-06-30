© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:01 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 30, 1868, Fort Fred Steele, a U.S. Army post, was established where the Union Pacific Railroad crossed the North Platte River. On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming, nearly five and a half months before nationwide Prohibition. On July 3, 1930, 29 Rock Springs residents, including the mayor and three other city officials, were acquitted of conspiracy to violate the National Prohibition Act. On July 3, 1970, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the local school board had discontinued hair-length restrictions for boys. July 4, 1911, was the first airplane flight in Wyoming at Gillette. On July 4, 1976, Centennial celebrated its 100th birthday while also celebrating the country’s bicentennial. On July 5, 1840, Father De Smet performed Wyoming’s first Catholic Mass at the Green River Rendezvous on Horse Creek, in present-day Sublette County. On July 5, 1994, the Green River City Council adopted a resolution naming the community airport the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport. It’s still named that today.
