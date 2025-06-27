Around Wyoming, Friday, June 27

The Irma Hotel in Cody was recently honored by a fun-loving, history-preserving fraternal order. The Cody Enterprise reports E Clampus Vitus put a plaque on the hotel in 2015, but never dedicated it. A local chapter of the Clampers got its charter in 2022 and has been recognizing historical buildings since. They returned to the Irma to dedicate the plaque from ten years ago.

A new mural was recently unveiled in Douglas. The Douglas Budget reports it was painted by artist Josh Butts and recent high school graduates Maggie Booth and Maggie Rose. It depicts a wagon train and a real train inspired by the important role the Oregon Trail and the railroad held in westward expansion and in Converse County.

Three University of Wyoming athletes earned All-America honors at the Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Senior Daniel Reynolds is the first Cowboy since the 2021 outdoor season to earn First-Team honors in the hammer throw. He also snagged honorable mention in shot put. He’s the first from UW to win two honors in one championship since 2019. Senior Jacob White is the first Wyoming runner ever to be named an All-American in the outdoor 5,000 meters. Junior Jacob Holtzen earned Second-Team honors in the steeplechase. He’s the first in Cowboy history to get that title.