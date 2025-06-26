© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:57 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 23, 1919, Casper set a local record with the arrest of 21 drunks in one night. No word on if that record’s been broken since. On June 23, 1923, a man in Glendo was caught siphoning whiskey from a barrel hidden in a horse carcass. June 24, 1891, was the day Wyoming’s chief justice in Cheyenne performed the first marriage in the state. On June 24, 1930, 13 Thermopolis residents were found not guilty after being charged with conspiracy to violate the federal Prohibition laws. On June 25, 1933, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site was dedicated. On June 26, 1849, the U.S. Army purchased Fort Laramie from the American Fur Company. On June 27, 1867, Mormon mountain man Lewis Robison rode into Great Salt Lake City with news of gold strikes at South Pass, starting a gold rush there. On June 28, 1911, Van Tassell received the first charter in the country for an American Legion Post in Niobrara County. And on June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for the county seat of Sublette County by six votes.
