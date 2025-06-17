© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:57 AM MDT

A Wyoming Highway Patrol explosive detection K9 is getting a well-deserved retirement. The department posted on Facebook that Duster has been hard at work for nine years, doing everything from regular sweeps of the Capitol building in Cheyenne to checking for explosives at large events. He’s now hanging up the leash for belly rubs and naps in the sun.

Ucross author Craig Johnson has received an award. The Buffalo Bulletin reports he’s this year’s recipient of the Owen Wister Award for Lifetime Contributions from the Western Writers of America. Johnson’s soon-to-be 21 books are set in the fictional Absaroka County, which is based on the real life Johnson County.

Another award went to the University of Wyoming’s School of Nursing dean. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing Advocate of the Year Award went to Sherrill Smith. She was selected for her advocacy over the past year in promoting academic priorities for nursing education at a national level.

And, according to website QR Code Generator, if you’re looking to see a UFO, you’re most likely to see one around 9 p.m. in July.
