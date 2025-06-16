© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:55 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 15, 1939, the Blue Goose Cafe invited customers to dine in “cool comfort” inside the only air conditioned cafe in Powell. On June 15, 1971, Mountaineer Bill Briggs became the first person to ski the Grand Teton. The next day, he became the first person to descend the Grand Teton on skis. On June 17, 2007, the Mountain View Hotel in Centennial was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. On June 18, 1918, a solar eclipse crossed Wyoming, drawing prominent astronomers to Rock Springs and Green River. On June 19, 1930, Wyoming’s population had grown by nearly 29,000 in the past decade. On June 20, 1925, the first electric typewriter in the state was used in a Cheyenne newspaper office. On June 20, 1928, Pres. Calvin Coolidge pressed a button in Wisconsin that opened Yellowstone National Park.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

