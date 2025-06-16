Around Wyoming, Monday, June 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 15, 1939, the Blue Goose Cafe invited customers to dine in “cool comfort” inside the only air conditioned cafe in Powell. On June 15, 1971, Mountaineer Bill Briggs became the first person to ski the Grand Teton. The next day, he became the first person to descend the Grand Teton on skis. On June 17, 2007, the Mountain View Hotel in Centennial was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. On June 18, 1918, a solar eclipse crossed Wyoming, drawing prominent astronomers to Rock Springs and Green River. On June 19, 1930, Wyoming’s population had grown by nearly 29,000 in the past decade. On June 20, 1925, the first electric typewriter in the state was used in a Cheyenne newspaper office. On June 20, 1928, Pres. Calvin Coolidge pressed a button in Wisconsin that opened Yellowstone National Park.