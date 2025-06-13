© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, June 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:55 AM MDT

The city of Powell is a little more green after a local program hit a major milestone. The Powell Tribune reports the Homesteader Roots program started five years ago to address a little known problem - most of the city trees were the same species. This makes them susceptible to disease and pests. Homesteader Roots just planted its 50th diversified tree in front of the Homesteader Museum.

Nine Gillette area junior high schoolers are headed to nationals. County17 reports the student athletes will represent at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa, later this month. Bridger Schwenke of Gillette is the state’s sole saddle bronc steer rider.

Three University of Wyoming athletes are competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon this week. Senior Daniel Reynolds punched his ticket in both hammer and shot put. Junior Ryker Holtzen qualified in the steeplechase with a personal best and school-record time of 8:34.95. And Jacob White, also a junior, advanced in the 5,000 meters with a time of 13:27.32, which is also a school record, and the fourth-fastest qualifying mark overall.

And according to social casino website McLuck, Wyomingites have the tenth best chance to spot a UFO.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.