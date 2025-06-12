Sheridan has a new public park in honor of a fallen first responder. The Sheridan Press reports Krinkee Park is a simple area with benches and cherry trees. It was originally intended to be used to realign the road, but after Sargent Nevada Krinkee was killed in the line of duty in February of last year, plans changed. The park was dedicated earlier this week.

Five homeschool students got the chance to have a graduation ceremony, just like their public school peers. County10 reports Danyel Kimsey’s daughter chose homeschooling, but soon realized she wouldn’t have the chance for a cap and gown ceremony or even to receive a diploma. So, Kimsey teamed up with Rock Church and the LOR Foundation to put on an official event for her daughter Emma and five other homeschooled students.

Rock River schools recently had an early morning lockdown thanks to a chicken. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a nearby shots-fired call. Upon further investigation, one not-morning-person was fed up with the local rooster proudly announcing the sunrise. He shot at it - and missed - with a shotgun to try to quiet it.

And, according to company, Restaurant Furniture, Domino’s is Wyoming’s favorite fast food chain.