French Open finals deliver thrilling conclusion
Both the men’s and women’s singles finals in the French Open delivered epic battles. Coco Gauff became the first American winner in a decade as she beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a tense affair where the wind made the ball unpredictable.
The men’s final was an epic, five-and-a-half-hour back-and-forth between world number one Italian Jannik Sinner and Spanish reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz won in what was a record length for a French Open final.
Christopher Clarey was at Roland Garros for all of it and joins host Scott Tong for more.
