Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 4

A Casper man has been making sure the local dogs never run out of balls to play with. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Josh Baughcum has been bringing a literal carload of tennis balls to Moran Dog Park since 2023. He drops them off when the weather starts to turn warmer and says the dogs are like kids at Christmas when they come by and see all of the new balls to play with.

Buffalo Ridge Elementary School in Gillette was more full than usual recently. The Gillette News Record reports this year’s high school graduates were the first kindergarten class when the school was brand new. In a full circle moment, they returned in cap and gown to revisit their memories, high five the current elementary schoolers, and have one last recess.

A Powell woman also returned to an important place to her. The Powell Tribune reports Kinley Bollinger ran the Boston Marathon two years ago and didn’t quite hit the time she wanted. She made what would have normally been a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon last year, but so many people wanted to participate, it had been raised. This year, she made sure to hit a qualifying time, no matter what. In her second appearance in Beantown, she hit her goal of running a sub 3 hour marathon by just a minute and a half. She placed 317th among women and 4,171st among men’s and women’s times.