Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 2, 2025 at 6:43 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 1, 1889, the premier edition of the Big Horn Rustler newspaper, edited by Joe DeBarthe, was published at the Bonanza oil camp southwest of Hyattville. It was at the confluence of Paintrock Creek and the Nowood River. On June 1, 1909, Pathfinder dam was completed. On June 1, 1933, the first Wyoming Highway Patrol officer, Capt. George Smith, assumed his duties. On June 2, 1931, Amelia Earhart arrived in Cheyenne in a forerunner of the helicopter known as an autogiro. Two days later, she landed at Parco Airport. On June 2, 1939, the Guernsey State Park Museum opened. On June 4, 1904, a meteor was observed over Cheyenne in the early morning hours. A sulfurous odor was noticeable about an hour later. On June 5, 1889, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point. On June 6, 1915, the British Army started buying Wyoming horses. And on June 7, 1949, Elisa Smith was certified as the nation’s first female brand inspector at the 77th annual Wyoming Stock Growers Convention.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
