Around Wyoming, Friday, May 23

Here’s a special roundup of recent athletic achievements by Wyoming students.

The Douglas Budget reports Cale Starkey of the Bearcats’ girls soccer team had five assists in just half a game against Torrington. She topped a fellow teammate’s record of four assists in a full game. During that same match, Abbie McMahon had her first assist and scored her first goal of her career. That meant that every senior on the team this year netted a goal.

Also according to the Douglas Budget, Wright High School freshman Mili Meza bested her previous school record in the 100-meter hurdles by just under 16 seconds. She took the record in the 300 hurdles, too.

The Kemmerer Gazette reports Kemmerer High School senior Laynee Walker broke her own school record, too, in the pole vault at the Bobcat Invitational. Ranger sophomore hurdler Cole Rogers set the new standard for the school in the 110 hurdles. And the 4x400 team of senior Natasha Martinez, senior Ella Thatcher, sophomore Claire Crosland and Laynee Walker also set a new school record. At the Shane Brock Invitational, senior Derek Hagler broke a nearly three-decade-old school record in shot put.

And the Newcastle News Letter Journal reports sophomore Adalyn Olson broke the 46-year-old school record in the 100-meter hurdles, just to break it again a week later.