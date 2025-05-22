© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 22, 2025 at 6:25 AM MDT

Sheridan Junior High School students are learning new skills while helping their school. The Sheridan Press reports some students have been working together to build a chicken coop, which they’ve named “The Chick-Inn”... Get it? Because it’s for chick-ens? It will be raffled off next week to raise money for the agriculture and woodworking programs.

A rare animal was recently spotted near Grand Teton National Park. Buckrail reports Matthew Moran spotted a wolverine headed up Huckleberry Hill. He even got a video of the elusive mammal, which is rarely photographed.

Team Wyoming 14UAA recently made it to the national hockey championships. The Glenrock Independent reports the team was the only one to make it to the competition with a loss. They faced the Nebraska Warbirds. The game came down to an overtime shootout, which Nebraska won.

Former University of Wyoming Cowboys Football kicker John Hoyland has made it to the pros. WyoSports reports Hoyland was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. He will now compete with sixth-round pick Tyler Loop out of Arizona to replace the team’s longtime kicker, who was recently released.
Ivy Engel

