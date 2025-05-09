© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:48 AM MDT

A Jackson man is taking a stand against local hate speech. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Iván Jiménez carries a paint scraper with him after reading about a Cheyenne woman who does it too. Why? To scrape off stickers and flyers spreading hate speech. Jiménez has even recruited others in the area to do the same. He says he’s just doing his part to support his neighbors.

Nine meet records were broken at the recent Wyoming Track & Field Classic. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Cheyenne East sophomore Maggie Madsen broke not just the meet record in the 3200-meter run, but also her school’s record. Douglas senior Jaden Meyer broke the 300-meter hurdles record. Sheridan senior Lilly Charest and Kelly Walsh sophomore Peyton Hamrick both topped the pole vault mark. Charest got the gold and her name in the record book while Hamrick finished second. Gillette senior Raynor Ranum set the new mark in shot put. Kelly Walsh senior Landon Walker hopped to the triple jump record. Natrona County junior Carson Lundberg set the 100-meter mark. Sheridan senior Chance Morris set the 200. And Cheyenne Central junior Tegan Krause set the 400.

And, the Guernsey Gazette reports good boy K9 Pancho has retired from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
